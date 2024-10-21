Merit violations intolerable, says provincial ombudsman

Peshawar - Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamal Ud Din Shah emphasized the need for equal opportunities and strict adherence to merit, declaring violations of merit policy intolerable during a monthly review meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by Secretary Ombudsman Jouhar Ali Shah and Director General BarkatUllah Khan, focused on addressing thousands of complaints against maladministration by various government departments. The Ombudsman instructed investigation officers to handle cases per the Ombudsman Act 2010 and ensure prompt relief to citizens.

Assistant Director Akhunzada Kamran reported that 2,400 complaints were received in September, of which 1,654 were processed, with the rest undergoing inquiry. Most complaints were directed against the Health, Education, and local government departments, as well as districts in former FATA.

The Ombudsman commended the media cell and regional offices for raising awareness, leading to an increase in complaint registrations at the regional level. He urged officers to resolve cases impartially and within a specific timeframe.