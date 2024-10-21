Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mufti Taqi Usmani hails 26th Amendment for resolving Usury and Sharia court issues

Mufti Taqi Usmani hails 26th Amendment for resolving Usury and Sharia court issues
Web Desk
7:07 PM | October 21, 2024
National

Mufti Taqi Usmani praised the 26th Constitutional Amendment for averting political turmoil in Pakistan by addressing key issues related to usury, the federal sharia court, and madaris.

He expressed gratitude for the positive outcome after a challenging period and commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman's leadership in guiding the nation towards Islamic goals.

Mufti Usmani highlighted that the amendment includes a JUI-F proposal mandating the complete abolition of interest in Pakistan by January 1, 2028, and prayed for Maulana Rehman's continued success.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024