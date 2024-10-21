Mufti Taqi Usmani hails 26th Amendment for resolving Usury and Sharia court issues

praised the 26th for averting political turmoil in Pakistan by addressing key issues related to usury, the federal sharia court, and madaris.

He expressed gratitude for the positive outcome after a challenging period and commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman's leadership in guiding the nation towards Islamic goals.

Mufti Usmani highlighted that the amendment includes a JUI-F proposal mandating the complete abolition of interest in Pakistan by January 1, 2028, and prayed for Maulana Rehman's continued success.