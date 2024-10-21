NA speaker seeks recommendations for parliamentary committee on new CJP appointment

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has requested recommendations from parliamentary leaders for the formation of a committee to oversee the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

According to sources, the process of establishing the parliamentary committee has begun.

The committee will be comprised of four members from the National Assembly and eight from the Senate.

Once formed, the Ministry of Law will propose a panel of three senior judges, from which the committee will select the new CJP.