Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NA speaker seeks recommendations for parliamentary committee on new CJP appointment

NA speaker seeks recommendations for parliamentary committee on new CJP appointment
Web Desk
4:37 PM | October 21, 2024
National

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has requested recommendations from parliamentary leaders for the formation of a committee to oversee the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

According to sources, the process of establishing the parliamentary committee has begun.

The committee will be comprised of four members from the National Assembly and eight from the Senate.

Once formed, the Ministry of Law will propose a panel of three senior judges, from which the committee will select the new CJP.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024