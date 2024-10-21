New VC of KP Board of Investment, Trade assumes office

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) officials welcomed Hassan Masood Kanwar as the newly appointed Vice Chairman of the Board on Sunday. This appointment marks a significant milestone in efforts to enhance trade and investment activities in the province. In a statement, BOIT officials expressed hope that Hassan Masood would play a pivotal role in attracting investors, identifying potential projects, and advocating for investment-friendly policies. With extensive industry experience, Masood is expected to bring invaluable expertise to ensure the continued growth of KP BOIT under his leadership.

Upon arriving at his office, Masood was greeted warmly by KP BOIT officials, who briefed him on the progress made over the past few years, the challenges faced, and future plans. He appreciated the organization’s commitment to fostering economic growth and issued directives on several pressing issues.

Masood emphasized the importance of creating strong ties with all stakeholders to secure a brighter future for the province. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade is a government agency dedicated to promoting investment, trade, and economic development in the region. The organization aims to facilitate investors by streamlining processes for both local and foreign investors, identifying potential projects, and focusing on key sectors such as tourism, ICT, mines and minerals, and hydropower. These efforts are geared towards ensuring economic growth and job creation while promoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a preferred investment destination. Director of Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar expressed confidence that Masood would make significant contributions to the KP BOIT mission, stating that his expertise would be instrumental in driving economic growth and prosperity in the province.