Monday, October 21, 2024
NLC acquires 500 high-powered trucks to boost regional connectivity

October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s National Logistic Corporation (NLC) has acquired 500 high-powered trucks from China to enhance regional connectivity under the International Road Transport (TIR) system, as stated by NLC. 

These advanced vehicles, designed for long-haul operations, were transported to Pakistan via the Khunjerab Pass, significantly reducing time and costs compared to sea shipping. 

“The introduction of these trucks is a strategic move to bolster regional connectivity under TIR,” the statement noted, according to Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

This initiative aligns with NLC’s first commercial TIR operation launched in 2021. 

Since then, the organization has expanded its land-based transportation network to Central Asia, China, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and plans to extend further into Eastern Europe.

The trucks, equipped with advanced technology and delivering 390 horsepower, are intended for long-distance transportation and will facilitate cross-border logistics to various destinations, enhancing NLC’s capacity to support regional trade.

In June 2024, NLC successfully transported cherries to China, delivering the first cargo of six tons via the Khunjerab Pass. 

To maintain freshness, specialized refrigerated containers were used, and the cherries, sourced from Gilgit-Baltistan, reached their destination in just three days, with more shipments planned. 

Additionally, in October 2023, the National Highway Authority declared the Karakoram Highway an all-weather route, ensuring year-round access between China and Pakistan as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

