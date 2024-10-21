Pakistan key partner with China in food security: Pak Consul General

BEIJING - The Acting Consul General of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou Sardar Muhammad said that Pakistan is a key partner in food security and trade ties with China at the 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo 2024. He attended the Opening Ceremony and delivered a speech-themed “Further Deepening China-Pakistan Food Trade in the Context of The Belt and Road Initiative”.

In his remarks, according to a Gwadar Pro’s report, he highlighted Pakistan’s significant contributions to global agriculture, noting the country’s standing as the world’s 5th largest producer of cotton and sugarcane, 6th in wheat and dates, 9th in rice, and as China’s second-largest rice supplier. This diverse agricultural output positions Pakistan as a crucial partner in ensuring food security and enhancing bilateral trade with China especially under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

“The potential for further collaboration between our two nations is immense,” he stated. “By deepening our cooperation in food trade, we can not only meet the growing demand for food in both nations but also contribute to regional stability and economic growth.” He called on stakeholders to avail of Pakistan’s agricultural advantages and explore partnership and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agricultural and food sectors. During his interactions with the media, Muhammad also highlighted Pakistan’s pivotal role in the global agricultural sector. He expressed his hopes that the Expo would draw more businesspeople to the pavilion, allowing them to experience the quality of Pakistani products firsthand and ultimately opening doors for increased trade and joint ventures between Pakistan and China. After the Opening Ceremony, Sardar Muhammad visited the Pakistani Pavilion, which spanned 72 square meters and featured a diverse range of Pakistani food products, including premium rice, sesame seeds, and packaged foods. A Truck Style Karak Tea station, serving freshly brewed tea with traditional Pakistani cookies drew a significant number of visitors. These interactive experiences became standout attractions, offering visitors a unique taste of Pakistan’s rich culinary and cultural heritage and enhancing the pavilion’s visibility at the exhibition.