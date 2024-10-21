Monday, October 21, 2024
Pakistan Navy seizes $145 million worth of drugs in major Anti-Narcotics operation
Web Desk
6:20 PM | October 21, 2024
In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Pakistan Navy has seized a large cache of Indian-made narcotic pills, including 2,000 kilograms of hashish, 370 kilograms of ice, and 50 kilograms of heroin, according to the military's media wing, ISPR.

The seized drugs, valued at $145 million in the international market, were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Last week, the Pakistan Navy, alongside Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150), seized 1.3 tons of hashish worth $26 million during an operation in the North Arabian Sea. Ships PNS Zulfiquar, PMSA’s Kolachi, and the US Navy’s USS Abraham Lincoln participated in the operation with air support from the coast guard and naval aircraft.

The Pakistan Navy, which recently assumed command of CTF 150, remains committed to curbing illegal activities in the region's maritime boundaries.

