Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan shines at SIAL Paris 2024

NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

PARIS  -  Pakistan made a remarkable impact at Europe’s leading food fair SIAL Paris 2024. 34 exhibitors under TDAP’s Pakistan Pavilion and 14 other exhibitors participated in diverse products from rice, corn and sesame seeds to processed food, spices, frozen food, fruit juices, candies and snacks. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion and interacted with the participating business groups who shared their feedback and exchanged views on enhancing Pakistan’s exports in the food sector.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024