Passage of 26th constitutional amendment, incomplete agenda of CoD fulfilled: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday expressed his gratitude to all political parties for voting in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and said that the incomplete agenda of the Charter of Democracy(CoD) had now been fulfilled. After the passage of the amendment, Ishaq Dar thanked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) and others for their support in passing the amendment. He called it a historic day, commending all political parties for demonstrating wisdom and political maturity. He stated that the passage of the amendments was made possible due to the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Ishaq Dar recalled that a parliamentary committee was formed to build consensus among political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He noted that several rounds of consultations were held with the leadership of JUI-F and PTI, and the committee reached a consensus. The Law Minister then briefed the committee on each clause. Dar also acknowledged PTI’s active participation in the committee, noting that they showed unanimity on the draft. However, despite reaching a consensus in the parliamentary committee, PTI did not support the amendment during the vote.

Dar remarked that this was their democratic and constitutional right.

He praised Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for his wisdom and commended his efforts in helping to build consensus on the amendment.