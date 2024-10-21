PCB chairman to attend ICC Meeting in Dubai

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has traveled to Dubai for a key meeting with International Cricket Council (ICC) board members. After inspecting renovation work at Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Naqvi headed to Dubai, where he will update the ICC on Pakistan's preparations for the event.

During the meeting, set to conclude today, board members will discuss crucial matters, including the participation of six confirmed teams for the tournament, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. However, India’s participation remains uncertain, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not confirmed its travel plans due to government influence.

A recent report from an Indian sports website revealed that PCB proposed a travel plan for the Indian team, suggesting they return to Delhi or Chandigarh after each match for security reasons. However, a BCCI official denied receiving any such proposal and reiterated that the final decision would depend on the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.