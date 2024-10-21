Monday, October 21, 2024
Peace lamp sent to India from Gurdwara Baba Nanak

NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  In celebration of the 555th birth anniversary of the great Sikh leader, Baba Guru Nanak, a “Peace Lamp” has been sent to India from his birthplace, Gurdwara Baba Nanak. The initiative was led by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs/ Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with other Sikh leaders. Speaking to the media on this occasion, the provincial minister said, “The peace lamp symbolizes a clear message from darkness to light, aiming to establish peace worldwide. This lamp is being sent from Pakistan to India and will travel through various countries before reaching Malaysia.” Sardar Arora emphasized that the purpose of the initiative is to promote the message of peace, love, and religious tolerance across the globe. He highlighted that this lamp not only conveys a message of peace between the two countries but also fosters harmony among all religions. He reiterated that the peace lamp is an effort to spread light and a message of love, bringing new hope to humanity. During the event, Sikh leaders also prayed for the cessation of aggression in Palestine and Gaza and the restoration of peace.

