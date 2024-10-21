PIAF chairman invites overseas businessmen to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol has invited the foreign investors to visit Pakistan and to take advantage of investment opportunities in the country.

While talking to media, on his return from the successful foreign business tour, he said that he had met with various groups of overseas Pakistanis during his visit to Taiwan, where he observed that with over 210 million inhabitants, Pakistan offers its investors a strong and large consumer market with an ever expanding middle class. He said that Pakistan has an edge over all its regional competitors. The country offers equal opportunities to foreign and local investors. As an emerging economy, Pakistan offers the opportunity of diversification to global players with strong intention to structural reforms in various sectors of the economy. Pakistan presents vast investment opportunities with lucrative returns to investors.

He said that the government, as a policy leader, has significant role of facilitating entrepreneurs to enhance ease of doing business. He said that strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia and close proximity to the Gulf countries, makes Pakistan a promising regional hub and an important market for intra and inter-regional trade and investment. He said that Pakistan as an investment destination, offers investor friendly policies with the commitment to resolve and enhance the business competitiveness in the region. Faheem Saigol said that almost all sectors of economy are open to investment with attractive incentives and liberal policies to give investors a competitive and thriving business environment.

PIAF chief said that with its unique geo-strategic location, vast human resources and a huge untapped growth potential, Pakistan provides attractive incentives and liberal policies for investment in all sectors of the economy for foreign and local investors. The traditional as well as non-traditional sectors of our economy offer the business community great opportunities to invest in the country and to have maximum dividends on their investments, he added. Fahimur Rehman Saigol observed that the value-added textiles, food processing, information technology, logistics, automobiles and tourism sectors are some of the areas where great potential exists for investment to the mutual benefit of all. The government is cognisant of various challenges to its economy and is undertaking every possible effort to overcome these challenges and ensure a business friendly climate. Earlier, upon arriving in Taiwan, Muhammad Mujahid, the President of the Pakistan Business Community, warmly welcomed him alongwith a delegation.

The delegation from the Pakistan Business Community included Muhammad Mujahid, Shaban Mujahid, Amjad Zafar, Asif Tanoli, Shehzad Khan, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sandhu, Muhammad Mushtaq, Umar Khan, and others.

He was on a private visit to China, Taiwan, and other countries, where he discussed bilateral issues and met with traders and investors. He also shared insights about the improving economic situation in Pakistan and informed them about the government’s new investment and energy-friendly policies.