PM praises 26th constitutional amendment as key National Unity achievement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a profound demonstration of national unity and consensus. Addressing the National Assembly on Monday, following the approval of the historic amendment, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that this legislation will lead to swifter and more accessible justice for the common man.

He described the amendment as a "major milestone" and a crucial step in fulfilling the long-awaited agenda set forth in the Charter of Democracy, an agreement signed by political parties aimed at advancing democratic reforms.

“The passage of the 26th amendment is a testament to the political parties putting national interest above personal differences and egos," said the Prime Minister, expressing his appreciation for coalition partners and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) for their support of the bill.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has now sent the amendment to President Asif Ali Zardari for formal assent after its passage by both the Senate and National Assembly with the required two-thirds majority.

Among the key provisions of the 26th Amendment is the establishment of constitutional benches in the Supreme Court and high courts, with the senior-most judge presiding over each bench. The Chief Justice’s tenure has been fixed at three years, and a parliamentary committee will now be tasked with nominating the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) from a panel of the three most senior judges.

The amendment also sets the stage for the complete eradication of riba (interest) from the country’s financial system by January 1, 2028—a step aimed at furthering Islamic financial principles.

This legislative milestone is expected to secure and strengthen the country’s future, said PM Shehbaz, expressing optimism about the road ahead for Pakistan’s judicial reforms.