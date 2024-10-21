Monday, October 21, 2024
PMA expresses over polio cases

NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has said that there has been an increase in polio cases and it is concerned about the situation. It is said in the press release issued by the Secretary General of PMA (Center) Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro. The statement said that the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is deeply concerned about the recent surge in polio cases, particularly in Sindh. The confirmation of two more children affected by the polio virus, a girl in Sanghar and a boy in Mirpurkhas, brings the total number of cases in the country to 39, with 12 cases now reported in Sindh alone. According to a statement, the polio virus was reported across nine districts in Sindh, with 12 lab-confirmed cases and numerous environmental samples testing positive for the virus. The PMA calls on the government to take immediate and decisive action to address this critical situation. PMA stand ready to support the government in its efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

