Monday, October 21, 2024
PML-N MNA Adil Bazai faces disqualification after skipping 26th Amendment vote

Web Desk
10:07 PM | October 21, 2024
National

The government has taken strict action against PML-N MNA Adil Bazai following his absence from a crucial National Assembly session that passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

On Monday, the National Assembly Speaker sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), demanding Bazai's disqualification and the declaration of his seat as vacant.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had filed a reference against Bazai for missing the vote.

The ECP has summoned Bazai to appear in person or through counsel on October 23, with a decision expected within 30 days.

