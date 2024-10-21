Police arrest three accused, recover weapons, marijuana, mainpuri

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday, arrested three accused and recovered weapons, marijuana and mainpuri from their possession. SHO Hali Road police station Inspector Shaukat Ali Malokhani conducting raids in different areas arrested three suspects Waqar Dahot, Muhammad Imran Sangrasi and Ahad Qureshi and recovered a pistol with ammunition, mainpuri and one kg marijuana from their possession. Police have registered cases against the accused under Sindh Arms Act, Narcotics Act and Gutka Mainpuri Act.