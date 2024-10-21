Prabowo calls for support to Palestine in debut speech as Indonesian president

Prabowo Subianto was sworn in Sunday as Indonesia’s eighth president, reaffirming his country's support for the independence of Palestine in his inaugural speech.

"We were seen as even lower than dogs (in the past) … That is why we have that principle of solidarity. We have to defend the oppressed, and that is why we support Palestinian independence," a passionate Prabowo said in parliament, referring to Dutch colonialism, the traces of which remain in Indonesia years after it declared independence in 1945.

The former general recounted how he saw a board that read "honden en inlander verboden" — Dutch for "dogs and native Indonesians not allowed" — when visiting a pool in the Manggarai region during his military tenure in 1978.

Indonesia stands ready to deploy more (logistics aid), and evacuate those injured and the traumatized children. We will prepare all hospitals, including military ones, to help our brothers and sisters who are victims of the unfair war," Prabowo said.

His remarks referred to Indonesia's partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to send their medical workers to treat wounded Palestinians.

Indonesia, he added, seeks friendship with other nations, but its friendliness does not mean it will ignore colonialism that is taking place on the planet.



'Leader for all Indonesians'

Succeeding Joko Widodo, who led the country for 10 years as president, Prabowo vowed to be "leader of all Indonesians," local English daily Jakarta Globe reported.

The inauguration ceremony was held in Jakarta with foreign dignitaries in attendance.

Prabowo, who served as defense minister in Jokowi's Cabinet, was elected in February after winning a landslide.

Following his inauguration, Prabowo, 73 proceeded to the presidential palace, where he was welcomed by the outgoing president.

In an emotional inaugural speech, the president vowed to be the "leader of all Indonesians," regardless of political differences, and to fight for the protection and welfare of the nation's most vulnerable groups.

The retired army general cited national unity and food security as the top priorities for his administration.

Promising that all of Indonesia's natural resources would be managed for the greater good of the masses, he vowed to continue the policies of his predecessor, including the industrialization of mining commodities and the ban on exporting raw minerals and ores.

"We will carry out this oath to the best of our ability and with accountability, prioritizing all the people, including those who did not vote for us," he said. His running mate, 37-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi's son, was also sworn in as vice president.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler also attended the inauguration ceremony and conveyed the best wishes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Prabowo.