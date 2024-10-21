PSATF trade delegation to visit Pakistan from 23rd

Johannesburg - A trade delegation of the Pakistan Southern Africa Trade Federation (PSTAF) led by its founding Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Memon will visit Pakistan from 23rd October to 16th Nov 2024. The delegation will attend the 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition (TEXPO) in Karachi organised by Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and then proceed to Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province.

The chairman and leader of the delegation Mr Muhammad Rafiq Memon has said that the main purpose of this visit is to explore and seize the extensive business opportunities between Pakistan and Africa, with a particular focus on enhancing trade across several critical sectors. With this primary aim, the delegation will, during its meetings with the government officials and ministers, highlight the importance of billion dollars trade market and investment opportunities available in the African region.

He said that his delegation will engage with key stakeholders across all provinces of Pakistan, including Islamabad and its surrounding areas. This includes meetings with the high officials of Ministry of Commerce, Foreign Affairs, National Food Security and Research, Agriculture, Tourism, Board of Investment, the SIFC and to visit the BOI, KPK, Lahore, Gujranwala Sialkot, Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and meeting with the Tourism Department of Punjab and KPK. The delegation will also visit the office of the KCCI, FPCCI, ABAD, Tourism Department, Government of Sindh in Karachi.

Mr Rafiq Memon further said that the delegation of PSATF has planned to assist the government departments/ functionaries in Pakistan in the promotion of bilateral trade and investment ventures with the Southern Africa. The chambers of commerce and industry in Pakistan and private businesses will be provided with awareness of the trade opportunities prevailing in the African countries and assisting them in export process and facilitation providing by the federation. This delegation also has an awareness programme for the services specially designed for the Pakistani businesses like facilitation in warehousing, showcasing, marketing and selling arrangements with minimum charges in South Africa which is the gateway of the African continent.