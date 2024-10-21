PTI to repeal constitutional amendments after returning to power: Barrister Saif

Barrister Saif, the information adviser for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), announced on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would revoke controversial and unconstitutional amendments once it regains power.

Criticizing the current government, he accused them of attacking the judiciary by passing amendments through an unclear and hurried process, intended to undermine the Supreme Court's verdict.

Saif warned that those who voted in favor of the amendments would face public backlash and be judged harshly by history. He further emphasized that PTI would intensify its efforts against these amendments and called on lawyers to join the party in its "decisive battle" for justice. Saif also remarked that those who betrayed the party's founder have already faced consequences