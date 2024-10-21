PTI will form forward bloc: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD - Senator Faisal Vawda on Sunday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form a forward bloc led by what he described as ‘subservient politicians.’ Talking to the media persons outside of the Parliament House here, Senator Vawda suggested that certain PTI members had deliberately sabotaged the party by boycotting the vote on the constitutional amendments. He indicated that this move was orchestrated, and the public deserved to know the truth. According to Vawda, had the opposition been involved, they would have voted against the amendments. He further claimed that a clever politician will lead the PTI forward bloc. Vawda expressed that the incumbent government had achieved a major task and now the ways of success, prosperity and development would be opened in the country. He criticized the behavior of PTI, adding the immature political vision of some people could not lead the politics of the country. He said that with the passage of time, other constitutional amendments would be introduced in future for the sake of the country. Senator Faisal said the Upper House of the Parliament had passed 26th Constitutional Amendments with two-thirds simple majority. He expressed that this was not the last amendment, more amendments would be introduced in future with the aim that no risk no gain and the political dwarfs could not be succeeded in their aims.

He said that tonight, the government would celebrate this big achievement.