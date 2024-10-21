Punjab CM Maryam directs establishment of three authorities

LAHORE - A special meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday has decided to establish three provincial authorities to formulate policies and plans to effectively address the issues of development, water and sanitation, and horticulture in the province.

The chief minister granted in-principle approval for the establishment of three provincial authorities under which the Punjab Development Authority, Punjab Water & Sanitation Authority and Punjab Horticulture Authority will be established. A formal legislation will be done for the establishment of these provincial authorities.

The provincial authorities will formulate policies and plans at the central level, while development, water & sanitation and horticulture agencies will ensure implementation at the local level.

The meeting reviewed proposals for the establishment of Governing Boards and Director Generals for the provincial authorities along with the appointment of Management Boards and Managing Directors at the local level.

Also, Maryam Nawaz directed to transfer streetlights to solar energy soon. Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Zeeshan Rafique, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, relevant Secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting, while Secretary Housing and Secretary Local Government participated in the meeting via video link.