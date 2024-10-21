Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab CM Maryam directs establishment of three authorities

Punjab CM Maryam directs establishment of three authorities
Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -   A special meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday has decided to establish three provincial authorities to formulate policies and plans to effectively address the issues of development, water and sanitation, and horticulture in the province.  

The chief minister granted in-principle approval for the establishment of three provincial authorities under which the Punjab Development Authority, Punjab Water & Sanitation Authority and Punjab Horticulture Authority will be established. A formal legislation will be done for the establishment of these provincial authorities.

The provincial authorities will formulate policies and plans at the central level, while development, water & sanitation and horticulture agencies will ensure implementation at the local level.

The meeting reviewed proposals for the establishment of Governing Boards and Director Generals for the provincial authorities along with the appointment of Management Boards and Managing Directors at the local level.

Lawmakers praise Maulana's role in securing consensus on key bill

Also, Maryam Nawaz directed to transfer streetlights to solar energy soon. Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Zeeshan Rafique, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, relevant Secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting, while Secretary Housing and Secretary Local Government participated in the meeting via video link.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024