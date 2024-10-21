Punjab CM reviews progress of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' housing scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Monday to review progress on the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" housing programme.

A detailed briefing revealed that house construction has commenced across Punjab, with beneficiaries in districts like Lahore and Kasur beginning work within two months of receiving the first installment.

The chief minister directed authorities to ensure the timely release of the second installment.

The programme’s portal has seen over 550,000 visitors, with nearly 400,000 applications received. Maryam Nawaz reiterated that providing housing for the poor remains her top priority.