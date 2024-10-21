Punjab launches 'Dhee Rani' program to support weddings of underprivileged couples

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced the 'Dhee Rani' program to assist underprivileged couples by arranging their wedding ceremonies and easing their financial burden.

Applications for the program can be submitted through the official portal at cmp.punjab.gov.pk or via the helpline at 1312. To ensure transparency, teams will visit applicants' homes to verify their eligibility.

Each couple will receive Rs100,000 through ATM cards, along with essential items like furniture, crockery, and clothes. The government will also sponsor meals for the wedding ceremony.

In a separate statement, CM Maryam Nawaz praised the 26th constitutional amendment, stating it would ensure timely justice and reinforce the rule of law. She emphasized that the amendment restored the full constitutional authority of Parliament.

Furthermore, she called for positive judicial reforms to strengthen the judiciary and lauded the recent constitutional article aimed at eradicating interest-based practices in Pakistan.