Punjab Police intensify crackdown on illegal weapons

LAHORE - The Punjab police have intensified the crackdown on illegal weapons in the province. During the operation, police recovered 1,374 Kalashnikovs, 35,507 pistols, 2,964 guns, 2,635 rifles, and 629 revolvers from suspects in Lahore and across the province this year. In addition, thousands of bullets and cartridges were also seized. In the provincial capital, police recovered 120 Kalashnikovs, 7,617 pistols, 529 rifles, 289 shotguns, 72 revolvers, and 43,000 bullets and cartridges from the possession of suspects.

The IGP ordered for strict legal action against those involved in promoting weapons on social media and engaging in aerial firing. He ordered that individuals displaying firearms in TikTok videos should be brought to justice without discrimination. He also instructed that regular inspections of licenses and stock of dealers involved in the weapons trade be conducted. He further directed RPOs and DPOs to submit weekly reports of the crackdown on illegal weapons to the CPO.

More than Rs1.6m released for medical expenses of cops, families

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has released over Rs1.6 million for medical expenses of police employees and their families, suffering from illnesses. According to details, Rs 500,000 were given to Constable Faheem Ahmad of Lahore Police for his wife’s medical treatment, while Rs 500,000 were allocated to DEO Muhammad Ahsan of Rawalpindi Police for leg treatment. Inspector Nofal Zahoor of Lahore Police was granted Rs200,000 for open-heart surgery, and Constable Mashkoor Ahmed of Multan received Rs. 100,000 for treatment of a psychological disorder. Additionally, Salman Ali’s wife was provided with Rs. 100,000 for tumour treatment, Junior Clerk Hafiz Muhammad Husnain was allocated Rs. 100,000 for kidney treatment, and Head Constable Zahid Bashir received Rs. 100,000 for his wife’s medical expenses. The Welfare Management Committee approved the allocation after reviewing the documents from across the province. IG Punjab instructed RPOs and DPOs to leave no stone unturned in the health welfare efforts for the police force.