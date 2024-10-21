Sakhiullah, Shamlan enter Al Baraka Bank Jahangir Khan Squash C’ship finals

LAHORE - Sakhiullah of Punjab will face Shamlan Gul also of Punjab in the Al Baraka Bank Jahangir Khan Squash Championship 2024 final to be played today (Monday) at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex. According to Naveed Alam, Technical Director of the Tournament, Sakhiullah defeated Kameel Tariq in a one-sided contest 11-5, 13-11, 11-4 inthe U-19 boys semifinal. In another semifinal, Shamlan Gul outclassed Ibrahim Mohib of KPK3-0. The score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-8. In the boys U-17 semifinals, Adnan Zaman defeated Abdullah while Ubaidullah defeated Mubeen Khan. In the boysU-13 quarterfinals, Raed bin Zeeshan defeated Ian Javed. In the U-11 semifinals, national champion Army’s Harmas Ali Raja defeated Sindh’s Fazlur Rahman 11-1, 11-1 and 11-2 while Anas Rehman defeated Moeed Arsalan 11-8, 11-5, 11-7.

All finals of the event will be played on Monday. Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Bank Muhammad Atif Hanif will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. While the ceremony will be presided over by former world champion Jahangir Khan.