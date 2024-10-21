Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SCCI opposes two percent cess on exports

Monitoring Report
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday termed the imposition of a two percent cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an unjust step of the provincial government and asked for its withdrawal.  

The Senior Vice President (SVP) of the SCCI in a statement issued here said the export had been shifted to other provinces after the imposition of the cess. He expressed the fear that trade and export would vanish if the cess wasn’t withdrawn immediately, adding it would trigger massive unemployment in the province.  

The SCCI SVP stated that business and industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already come to a standstill due to the imposition of heavy taxes. Jalil Jan said that after the collection of the two percent cess on export by the provincial government, businesses and industry would be badly affected, and the entire trade and export process would halt, adversely affecting the economy and business.  

Local bands thrive during wedding season in KP

The senior office bearer mentioned that the cabinet of SCCI will soon meet with the Chief Minister and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein the problems of the traders will be discussed to amicably solve the same. Jalil Jan said the SCCI delegation would present effective suggestions and recommendations for solutions to the traders’ problems.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024