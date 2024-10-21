SCCI opposes two percent cess on exports

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday termed the imposition of a two percent cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an unjust step of the provincial government and asked for its withdrawal.

The Senior Vice President (SVP) of the SCCI in a statement issued here said the export had been shifted to other provinces after the imposition of the cess. He expressed the fear that trade and export would vanish if the cess wasn’t withdrawn immediately, adding it would trigger massive unemployment in the province.

The SCCI SVP stated that business and industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already come to a standstill due to the imposition of heavy taxes. Jalil Jan said that after the collection of the two percent cess on export by the provincial government, businesses and industry would be badly affected, and the entire trade and export process would halt, adversely affecting the economy and business.

The senior office bearer mentioned that the cabinet of SCCI will soon meet with the Chief Minister and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein the problems of the traders will be discussed to amicably solve the same. Jalil Jan said the SCCI delegation would present effective suggestions and recommendations for solutions to the traders’ problems.