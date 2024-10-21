Monday, October 21, 2024
Sindh Agriculture University, Breathe Green organization launch ‘1 Million Tree Plantation Drive’

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  In a significant effort to combat climate change, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Breathe Green organization, launched a large-scale tree plantation drive at Isra University Hyderabad. This event marked the commencement of the “1 Million Tree Plantation Drive,” an ambitious campaign announced by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri. Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, former Vice Chancellor Dr. A.Q. Mughal, and students from both SAU and Isra University participated actively in the drive, planting over 200 trees of various species. The initiative aims to address critical environmental challenges such as climate change, promote biodiversity, and foster stronger community engagement. Dr Fateh Marri emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting that the ‘1 Million Tree Plantation Drive’ will continue across various areas of Sindh Province.

He remarked, “Every tree planted today is a step towards a greener and more sustainable future. It is essential for mitigating the negative impacts of climate change.”

 Former SAU Vice Chancellor Dr A.Q. Mughal echoed these sentiments, stating, “Tree planting is crucial for ensuring environmental sustainability for future generations.”

 Prof Dr Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance at SAU, highlighted the environmental benefits of the initiative, adding, “This drive not only enhances ecosystem services but also fosters a deeper sense of community responsibility toward environmental conservation.”

 The event garnered strong support from SAU students, faculty members, and key figures, including Prof. Suresh Kumar Wadhwani, Dr Dost Muhammad Balouch, Dr Panjwani, Dr. Haroon Iqbal, and Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo. Their collective efforts underscored the power of community action in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability.

