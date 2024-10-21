Sindh reports two more poliovirus cases

ISLAMABAD - Two new victims include a boy from Mirpurkhas and a girl from Sanghar: Sindh has now confirmed 12 cases: Balochistan reported 20, KP 5 while Punjab and Islamabad reported one case each Nationwide tally surges to 39.

Two new cases of the wild poliovirus type-1 (WPV1) were reported in Sindh on Sunday, raising the total number of countrywide cases to 39 so far in 2024, said the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The emergence of the new cases shows the extent of deterioration with regards to the poliovirus crisis in Pakistan. Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) officials said the two new victims were kids, a boy from Mirpurkhas and a girl from Sanghar. Both are the first known instances of the disease in their respective areas this year.

According to the PEI officials in Islamabad, Sindh is experiencing an increase in virus transmission, particularly after multiple environmental samples from Mirpurkhas tested positive for WPV1 earlier this year. After Balochistan recorded 20 cases, Sindh has now confirmed 12, while five have been diagnosed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one each in Punjab and Islamabad.

At least three children have also died due to the disease this year in Pakistan, according to National EOC sources. These victims belonged to Karachi and Balochistan.

The EOC sources said the child, Abdullah, who died of poliovirus hailed from Karachi’s Bin Qasim Town in the Malir district. While the other two children belonged to Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah and Quetta.

The government, on the other hand, is set to kick off a nationwide anti-polio vaccine campaign from October 28, said the EOC.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories continue to fuel vaccine hesitancy across Pakistan, especially in regions like Balochistan and KP.

Many parents refuse polio vaccines due to baseless myths, such as the false claim that vaccines cause infertility or are part of a foreign conspiracy. These unfounded fears, spread via social media and local communities, have led to widespread vaccine refusals.

The PEI officials urge parents to rely on scientific facts and consult healthcare professionals.

“Vaccines are safe and essential to protect children from paralysis. Listening to conspiracy theories is putting children at grave risk,” the official added.