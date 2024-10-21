SNGPL disconnects eight meters, removes two extensions

MULTAN - In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation under the directions of the General Manager. The task force disconnected eight gas meters and removed two illegal gas extensions in various areas of the city. According to details,six domestic consumers had their meters disconnected for using gas compressors illegally. In one case, a domestic consumer’s meter was found installed away from the main service line, which was immediately removed.Another consumer’s meter was missing from its designated location, posing a risk of gas leakage; on which his meter was also disconnected. Additionally, two illegal extensions were dismantled, through which gas was being supplied to multiple homes in violation of OGRA regulations. These actions were aimed at preventing gas theft and improving gas supply across the region, with the goal of reducing pressure-related complaints.

Six brick kilns razed

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) raided and demolished six brick kilns over zigzag technology violations here on Sunday. The Environment Protection Department, in collaboration with police, conducted a grand operation in the areas of Qadirpur Rawan, Tataypur, and Bypass Road against brick kilns operating without zigzag technology. During the operation, six kilns that were not complying with zigzag SOPs were demolished.

CPO praises security forces for flawless arrangements

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has commended all police officers and personnel who diligently performed their duties during the first two matches of the Pakistan-England Test series at the Multan Cricket Stadium. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CPO highlighted the exceptional security arrangements made during the visit of the Pakistan and England cricket teams to Multan. He expressed appreciation for the officers and personnel from various districts, including District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Pakistan Army, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies. Doger also recognized the efforts of police lines and office staff, district administration, and all other departments that played a vital role in ensuring the success of the event.

Additionally, he extended his gratitude to media representatives for their contributions during the series. Praising the security and traffic management, he acknowledged the teamwork of the police and other law enforcement agencies, noting that the public’s positive behavior, cooperation, and guidance played a significant role in restoring public confidence in the police. This effort also helped strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community, fostering a friendly atmosphere, he added.

He lauded the public for their wholehearted cooperation in maintaining peace and order during the series, emphasizing that their support was crucial in the success of the event.