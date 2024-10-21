Sohawa police receive 3 rape case complaints in 2 days

Gujar khan - The Sohawa police station of district Jhelum has received complaints of three separate rape cases in two days.

In the first instance, a 33-year-old woman, a resident of Thekrian Road Dina, informed police that she and her 10-year-old daughter Maryam had visited a hotel on GT Road close to the Pind Matty Khan neighborhood of the Sohawa police station. She explained that she had gone there to ask the hotel’s owner for financial support, and the restaurant staff had suggested that she comes and sees the owner at home. She further said that Ehsan Gujjar, the proprietor, had taken her to a different room to pay money after receiving her and, in spite of her protests, had sexually abused her. She claims that when the incident occurred, the little daughter was left in the adjacent room. The case has been registered by the police under section 376-PPC.

Samreen Akhtar, the wife of Ghulam Hussain, a foreign-settled resident of Pail Mirza village, P.S. Sohawa, reported to the police that she had visited the district headquarters hospital for a check-up and that upon her return, she discovered that her 14-year-old son had a pocket full of 1000 rupees. When questioned about the money, her son told her that a local man named Muhammad Shabeer had brought him to his home, sexually assaulted him, and then given him 1000 rupees. The mother of the victim told the police. A case has been filed by the Sohawa police under PPC sections 376-iii and 367. Although medical examinations have been performed, according to Sohawa Station House Officer (SHO), Raja Imran, no arrests have been made in either case thus yet.

In the third case, Imran, a resident of Ghegi Chappar village, reported that his 18-year-old daughter, had gone to the nearby crop field early in the morning to respond to a natural call in the outdoor toilet when nearby poultry farm worker named Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Multan district, attempted to rape her. Under section 377-B of the PPC, the police have filed a case and begun their investigation. The SHO claims that the aforementioned accused has been taken into custody.

The locals have urged the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Punjab police inspector general to pay attention to the situation and order the arrest of the suspected rapists who are still at large.