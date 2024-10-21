The New Frontline

In recent years, a troubling rise in drug use has swept through Pakistani universities. What was once considered unthinkable has become more common, with social media and the dark web making it easier for students to access drugs. Dealers use encrypted messages and anonymous accounts to reach young people, often slipping through the cracks of law enforcement. Even delivery services like Bykea are being unknowingly drawn into this dangerous trade, bringing drugs directly to students’ doors. This growing issue is no longer limited to big cities—it’s spreading everywhere, putting the future of Pakistan’s youth at risk.

Pakistan’s drug problem is closely tied to its border with Afghanistan, a major global supplier of opiates. Despite Pakistan’s own poppy fields, Afghanistan dominates the trade, with traffickers using the rugged 2,611-kilometer border to smuggle drugs into Pakistan’s cities and villages. Since the Taliban’s return in 2021, Afghanistan’s drug trade has shifted. While the Taliban banned poppy cultivation and precursor chemicals, synthetic drug production, especially methamphetamine, has surged, as it evades satellite surveillance. This has led to a significant increase in methamphetamine seizures in Pakistan, reflecting the growing threat of synthetic drugs.

One of the most troubling aspects of this crisis is the involvement of foreign nationals, particularly Afghans. Since 2018, Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 340 foreign nationals—184 of whom were Afghan—for their involvement in drug trafficking. The geopolitical complexities of the region, compounded by the ongoing refugee crisis and shared tribal affiliations across borders, have created a perfect storm for drug smuggling networks to thrive. Established smuggling routes, cultural ties, and linguistic similarities between Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran further enable these operations.

The Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), designed to facilitate legitimate trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been exploited for smuggling. Containers meant for transit often carry illegal drugs or precursor chemicals used in narcotics production. In one instance, a container destined for Afghanistan was seized at Karachi’s port and found to contain 9.5 million Alprazolam tablets. Incidents like this underscore the challenges Pakistan faces in controlling the misuse of APTTA for drug trafficking, highlighting the need for more robust monitoring mechanisms.

Perhaps the most dangerous element of this crisis is the nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in particular, benefits from this illicit trade, using drug money to finance terror operations. The Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan has further emboldened the TTP, with drug trafficking acting as a lifeline for both groups. This deadly combination of drugs and terrorism is most evident in the regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, where drug cultivation and trafficking routes overlap with terrorism hotspots.

Recent attacks on ANF personnel during counter-narcotics operations illustrate the growing threat posed by this drug-terror connection. The rise in violence against law enforcement officials reflects the escalating risks faced by those attempting to dismantle these networks.

In parallel with the broader drug crisis, a troubling trend has emerged in university campuses: the intersection of drug use with the LGBTQ+ community and non-binary identities. Many students, seeking to rebel against societal norms or express their individuality, are increasingly glamorizing drug use as part of their personal identity. This shift, once confined to fringe subcultures, has begun permeating mainstream student life, making intervention even more complex.

In response to the alarming rise in drug use, Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) launched a nationwide crackdown. On September 9, 2024, after a five-year hiatus, the ANF held a press conference to announce a nationwide crackdown on drug use in educational institutions. With methamphetamine, hashish, and ice spreading among students, the ANF is working with government bodies to safeguard educational institutions. This campaign aims to dismantle narcotics networks in schools, colleges, and universities as part of a broader strategy to tackle the crisis.

In 2024 alone, the ANF seized 113,798 kg of drugs worth $6.5 billion, arrested 1,406 individuals, and destroyed 1,115 acres of poppy fields. Tragically, the ANF lost three soldiers during operations. They also rehabilitated over 2,000 patients and held 5,500 awareness sessions in schools. On September 12, the ANF launched a National Counter Narcotics Campaign, beginning with a sanitization drive at a Quetta university. This initiative includes campus clean-ups, security training, and student engagement to foster drug-free environments.

The growing prevalence of drug use among students reflects deep-rooted societal issues exacerbated by global drug trade dynamics. To combat this crisis, Pakistan needs a multi-pronged approach that tackles both local and international drug trafficking networks, strengthens border controls, and promotes education and rehabilitation. Above all, we must recognize that this issue is not just about statistics or policy but about the futures of young individuals whose lives hang in the balance.

Salman Javed

The writer serves as Director South Asia Times (SAT) and can be reached at sj@southasiatimes.org