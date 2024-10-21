Monday, October 21, 2024
Three held with 12kg drugs

NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Police have intensified their crackdown on drug traffickers. In an action against drug peddlers, Tarkhanwala police successfully thwarted a significant attempt to smuggle drugs. During a routine inspection, police stopped a vehicle (LED 3887), and discovered hidden compartments containing narcotics worth millions of rupees. Among the apprehended were Haider Ali, who was found in possession of 10.998 kilograms of hashish and a substantial amount of cash. Another suspect, Saif, was arrested with 1.1 kilograms of hashish, while Hanif was caught with 20 liters of illegal alcohol. Separate cases have been registered against them. The vehicle used in the smuggling operation was impounded and an investigation is ongoing, with authorities expecting more revelations.

