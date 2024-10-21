Monday, October 21, 2024
Tight security, restricted entry for Parliament sessions

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Strict security arrangements were made for Sunday’s session of the National Assembly and the Senate with guest entry strictly restricted as the parliament approved the 26th constitutional amendment. A National Assembly’s spokesperson, in a press release early in the day, said that only media representatives holding full-session press gallery cards issued by the Directorate General of Media, National Assembly Secretariat, will be allowed to enter Parliament House. The issuance of one-day press gallery cards was halted. The journalists were advised to carry their press gallery cards due to security considerations. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq banned recording mobile videos from the press gallery ahead of the important session of the House. The Speaker imposed a ban on recording videos on cell phones from the press gallery. “Please refrain from making mobile videos from the press gallery,” the Speaker instructed journalists. The local police have taken special security measures inside and around the premises. Entry was also restricted to the Constitutional Avenue due to the security concerns.

Our Staff Reporter

