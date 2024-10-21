Monday, October 21, 2024
Two killed in separate firing incidents

Monitoring Report
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -  Two persons were killed in separate firing incidents stemming from personal disputes in the Zandani and Looni areas, according to a police spokesman on Sunday.  

In the first incident, 25-year-old Ahmad Nawaz Baloch, a resident of Zandani, reported to Dera Town Police Station that he and his partner, Masood ur Rahman, were present at Ittihad Diesel Agency when two men, Siddique and Umar Farooq Baloch, arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. Ahmad Nawaz narrowly escaped, but Masood ur Rahman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He was later referred to Multan but succumbed to his injuries on the way. The police have registered a case against the two brothers, with the dispute reportedly involving women.  

In another incident, 24-year-old Hizb Ullah Jangarr from Looni reported to Kulachi Police Station that his father, Mohib Ullah, was shot dead while waiting for a bus near a shop. The accused, Eid Khan and Mastu Khan, fled the scene after the shooting. This incident stemmed from a conflict over a plot of land. Kulachi Police have registered a case and launched further investigations into both incidents.

Monitoring Report

