Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two passengers held over fake documents at Karachi airport

Two passengers held over fake documents at Karachi airport
Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration team arrested two passengers and thwarted their attempt to travel abroad using fake documents at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday. During the operation, the FIA immigration team arrested two passengers including a woman, identified as Nazar Abbas and Umme Salma, who were found fake visas affixed to their passports. As per the FIA spokesperson, the woman suspect was attempting to travel to Iraq on flight number IA-432, carrying a counterfeit Iraqi visa, while Nazar Abbas was bound for the Turks and Caicos Islands on flight TK-709 with a fraudulent Cuban visa. Meanwhile, the passenger – Umme Salma – hails from Multan and Nazar Abbas is a resident of Karachi. The forensic report from the Scandline Office confirmed that the visas lacked essential security features, leading to their arrest. Both suspects have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi, and further investigations are underway.

SC to resume hearing in PTI’s review petition on intra-party elections today

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024