There is no denying that Monal Restaurant, located on the Margalla Hills, was built on a declared national park and wildlife reserve. It was a picturesque and popular spot, frequented by foreigners and the country’s elite. The owners should be prioritised in the allotment of a suitable location in Islamabad.

Unchecked commercialisation, facilitated by regulatory bodies like the CDA, has caused severe environmental damage. Pakistan’s judiciary must also share the blame, as it has frequently resorted to Suo Motu powers, which should have been invoked in the public interest. The restaurant owners are not solely responsible. They could not have built the establishment without the approval and consent of then-Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz and CDA Chairman Kamran Lashari. It was under General Musharraf’s regime that concrete jungles began replacing what were once green pastures, forests, and national parks. This reckless development has continued unabated, polluting the environment and causing numerous problems for nearby residents. The air in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi has become so toxic that the average lifespan has decreased by over seven years. Yet, those in power remain unconcerned. The insatiable greed of a few has become a burden for the majority of law-abiding, tax-paying citizens of Pakistan. Will sanity ever prevail?

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.