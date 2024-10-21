Monday, October 21, 2024
Writers, poets pay tribute to Dr Najam Abbasi on his birthday

October 21, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   Bazm-e-Rooh Rihaan in its weekly series of literary sessions hosted an event to mark the birthday of renowned  writer Dr Najam Abaasi at Qasimabad Business Forum Hall on Sunday,

Eminent writers and intellectuals paid rich tribute to Najam Abbasi and lauded his literary work.

They noted that Najam Abbasi was a silent servant of Sindhi literature Sindh can never forget this great storyteller and novelist.

Poet and writer Heman Chandani shared his views in the gathering of Bazm Rooh Rahaan and said that stories and novels are being read more in Sindhi literature.

The Secretary General of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan, Wahid Kandharo, said that the literary institutions have to remember the forgotten writers.

Salim Chana said that Sindh will always remember Najam Abbasi.

Darya Khan Pirzado said that Najam Abbasi has noted work in the field of science fiction. On this occasion, poet Sheral Gopang read a poem.

