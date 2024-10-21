Zain Qureshi denies involvement in constitutional amendment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has denied allegations linking him to the recent constitutional amendment. In a video message, the MNA from Multan stated that he went into hiding on the advice of his father, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and was not present in the National Assembly when the 26th Amendment was passed.

He dismissed reports of his involvement as "fake news" and clarified that his father instructed him not to support the amendment.

Qureshi also alleged he was tortured and that his wife was abducted but remained loyal to PTI. The amendment, passed by both the National Assembly and Senate, allows for the chief justice of Pakistan to be appointed by a parliamentary committee. It has been sent to the president for ratification.