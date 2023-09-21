85th meeting of PEF Board of Directors

LAHORE - The 85th meeting of the PEF Board of Directors was held at the Punjab Education Foundation head office. The meeting was presided over by Chairperson Board of Directors Dr. Saeed Shafqat (Education Special­ist). Managing Director PEF Manzar Javed Ali welcomed all the board members on ar­rival at PEF and presented the agendas for approval. The PEF board members approved the launch of the Roshan Thal proj­ect, under this project, 300 new schools will be opened in Bhak­kar, Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang and Leyyah and more than 18 thousand out-of-school children will be brought to schools. PEF board approved a 30% increase in the salaries of the officers, Ex­ecutive Assistants, Office Assis­tants, Office Boys and Drivers. The PEF Board also approved the formation of a Research Advisory Committee which will conduct research evaluation of the topics assigned to the uni­versities by PEF. Along with this, the PEF Board of Directors has also recommended further increase in the allowance of MEOs so that the PEF MEOs can easily monitor schools in re­mote areas of Punjab.