Thursday, September 21, 2023
900-liter Iranian diesel recovered, 5 outlaws held

September 21, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  The district police claimed to have recovered 900 litres of Iranian Diesel and illegal weapons along with ammunition during different actions taken within the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has directed all police stations to take steps against illegal diesel agencies and anti-social elements.

Following these directions, a team from Paharpur police station led by SHO Aftab Alam Baloch and supervised by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar recovered 900 litres of Iranian Diesel from Muhammad Bilal, son of Sakhawat, in the Teergarh area.

Similarly, the same police arrested accused Ghulam Farid, son of Khan Muhammad, recovering 280 grams of Ice drug and 145 grams of hashish from him. Another accused named Ashfaq, son of Mushtaq was arrested with 150 grams of hashish and 190 grams of Ice drug.

The Paharpur police also arrested accused Muhammad Laal, son of Ghulam Hussain, for providing shelter to an absconder. One Rizwan Ali was arrested with a 30- bore pistol along with three cartridges.

