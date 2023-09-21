ANTH receives DRAP approval to act as clinical trail site

ISLAMABAD-Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has been granted a license by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to serve as a Clinical Trial Site for phase 3 and 4 clinical trials. DRAP’s CEO Asim Rauf presented the license to Yasir Khan Niazi, the CEO of ANTH.

Chairman ANTH Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi was presented with the license in a separate ceremony in the presence of the Advisor to the Chairman Prof. Dr. Khalid Hasan, Director Col. (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, CFO Hasan Ali Khan, the CEO and other officials.

ANTH has gained approval as a Clinical Trials Site after successfully meeting DRAP’s criteria and the hospital is all set to initiate clinical trials to provide essential data on the safety and efficacy of new medical interventions, ultimately improving the healthcare delivery.

Yasir Niazi while expressing his thoughts on this occasion said, “Our commitment to research and advancement of modern healthcare solutions for superior patient outcomes has been the propelling force behind the attainment of this milestone of operating as a DRAP-approved Clinical Trial Site. In parallel with this achievement, ANTH is resolutely focused on the development of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) under the supervision of a dedicated Director ORIC, which is visioned to strengthen research and development in our organization enabling us to contribute much more on the national and international horizon.” He further said that by spearheading cutting-edge Phase 3 and 4 clinical trials in strict adherence to the highest ethical and safety standards, ANTH positions itself as Pakistan’s premier teaching and research hospital.

The ripple effect of these initiatives would be felt far and wide as a catalyst for transformative change in Pakistan’s healthcare landscape, ultimately resulting in better patient care, enriched educational opportunities for medical students, enhanced clinical practices for medical experts, and a profound positive impact on the community at large, ANTH’s CEO added.

Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi said that the development aligns with ANTH’s broader mission of championing excellence in healthcare delivery, medical education, and research and development, while embracing the latest advancements in technology to ensure the highest standards of care.

Located at 17 Meel, Main Murree Road, Bhara Kahu, Islamabad, ANTH’s advanced Clinical Trial Unit is ready to initiate clinical trials, enabling the hospital to advance medical knowledge and potentially bring innovative treatments and procedures to patients, Head of ANTH Communications Imran Ali Ghouri told journalists.

In accordance with DRAP guidelines, Phase 3 trials involve a larger group (typically hundreds to thousands) of participants with the targeted condition or disease, aiming to assess the safety and efficacy of an investigational drug compared to existing treatments. They gather detailed data on side effects and treatment performance for regulatory approval. Phase 4 trials, post-marketing studies, occur after regulatory approval. These real-world trials monitor a drug’s safety and efficacy, uncovering rare or long-term side effects and interactions with other medications. Findings can prompt updates to labeling, dosing, or market withdrawal in case of severe safety issues.