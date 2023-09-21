Arshad Nadeem aims at winning gold in Asian Games and Paris Olympics 

LAHORE - Pakistan’s javelin throw sen­sation, Arshad Nadeem, has expressed his firm ambition to secure gold medals at both the Asian Games in China and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dur­ing a ceremony held in his honor by the Foundation Pub­lic School (FPS) to celebrate his remarkable feats, Arshad Nadeem said: “The whole na­tion’s support and prayers boost my morale to give my very best in the competition.” He also thanked entire FPS management for honoring him and highlighted the im­portance of promoting sports from the school level. He com­mended FPS for its dedicated efforts in fostering extracur­ricular activities alongside academics. During his visit to the campuses of FPS and Headstart School System, Arshad had the pleasure of meeting with students, who snapped selfies with the hero. The FPS management also awarded a cheque of Rs 2 mil­lion to Arshad Nadeem.