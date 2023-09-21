Artificial shortage

The recent surge in petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan, driven by global oil price increases, has strained the government’s resources and exposed its inability to subsidise or absorb the hike. This issue is further compounded by Pakistan’s need for a larger IMF bailout.
The rising fuel costs have led to increased prices for goods and services, including transportation and agricultural produce, potentially causing inflation and unrest. The government’s failure to impose taxes on the wealthy has limited its fiscal capacity, burdening ordinary Pakistanis with inflation.
This inflation disrupts the central bank’s monetary policy, potentially pushing interest rates into negative territory. International oil prices show no sign of decreasing, raising concerns about another price hike on October 1, which could further impact economic growth.
To address these challenges, the government should consider innovative solutions such as targeted subsidies for bikers and rickshaws, measures to reduce fuel demand, and possible carpooling requirements. Swift action is crucial to mitigating the impending economic challenges.
MUHAMMAD AMIN,
Kech.