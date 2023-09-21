Askari Tower case: ATC remands 5 accused in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over five ac­cused to police on 7-day physi­cal remand in a case of attack­ing Askari Tower, during May-9 violence. Earlier, the police pro­duced the accused, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Usman Aslam, Muham­mad Rafique, Hafiz Ahmad Rauf and Muhammad Ahsan before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identifica­tion parade. The investigation officer submitted that the ac­cused were involved in the case and they were identified by the prosecution witnesses during the identification parade held at the jail. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for a photo grammatic test. At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and or­dered for producing them on expiry of the remand term. The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.