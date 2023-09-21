Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Azam Khan directs steps to make KP’s Transmission, Grid Company operational

Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The 17th Board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Fund (HDF) was held here on Wednesday with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, in the chair.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Finance, Ahmed Rasool, Advisor to CM on Energy and Power, Dr Sarfaraz Ali, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Qureshi, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, and other board members attended the meeting.

Besides reviewing progress on the decisions of the last board meeting, the forum accorded conditional approval to the proposed funding for hydel development projects for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, on this occasion, directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to operationalize the province’s own Transmission and Grid Company, ensuring the appointment of the chief executive officer of the company as early as possible for the purpose.

KP govt not to give up constitutional rights: Kakakhel

He termed the establishment of the Provincial government’s own Transmission and Grid Company as a significant move to improve the power supply system in the province and stated that its operationalization would substantially reduce the province’s dependence on WAP DA infrastructure.

Azam Khan further directed the authorities to immediately make the newly completed hydropower projects functional. He added that a feasible strategy in consultation with all relevant stakeholders should be devised for this purpose.

He emphasized that public money had been spent on these projects, and their benefits should reach the public without any delay. 

These hydropower stations, once operationalized, will not only help alleviate the energy crisis but also increase provincial revenues, he noted. He also directed the relevant authorities to ensure the completion of all ongoing hydropower projects within the stipulated time frames.

Pakistan Consulate General organises ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Jeddah

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1695278937.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023