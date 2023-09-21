Bugti urges world’s joint efforts to tackle global challenges

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has stressed upon the international com­munity to work collaboratively to address the global challenges that threaten security and well-being of all nations. This cooperation and collaboration, guided by the international legal framework, should strive for a more harmonious and secure world where the essence of common security benefits every country, he added.

The minister expressed these views while de­livering a keynote speech in the opening session of the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, eastern Jiangsu province in Chi­na. According to details shared by the Ministry of Interior, Bugti also stressed upon the need to create structures and mechanisms to safeguard against existing and evolving threats to global public security including terrorism, violent ex­tremism, communalism, organized crime, and cybercrime. He lauded President Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative (GSI), which champi­ons the principles of common security, empha­sizing comprehensive, cooperative, and sustain­able approaches to security with commitment to a safer world.

He assured the Global Forum that Pakistan stood ready to actively participate in all forms of international cooperation to enhance global se­curity and be a part of collaborative solutions for a safer world. The conference is being attend­ed by ministers and high level delegates from all over the world.