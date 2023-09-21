Canada row has exposed India’s terror face: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that the Canada row had exposed India’s terror face. Ma­laika Raza, the central secretary-general of the PPP for Human Rights, highlighted the recent expulsion of an Indian diplomat from Canada as evidence of India’s alleged involvement in terrorism.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the Pakistan People’s Party echoed this sentiment, expressing international condemnation of India as the Minis­ter of Foreign Affairs,” she said in a statement. The PPP leader said these actions have led to India being globally accused of harboring criminals. Raza em­phasized that Bilawal was right to call Indian Prime Minister Narebdra Modi as the “butcher of Gujarat” to the world, and called for him to be held account­able for the violence in Hyderabad and occupied Kashmir. She also highlighted the dire situation in occupied Kashmir, describing it as the world’s larg­est prison with widespread human rights violations.