Cinematic democracy

A meaningful comparison be­tween India and Pakistan, two South Asian neighbours, high­lights their divergent approaches to freedom of expression through various forms of media, including social media, dramas, and movies.

India, celebrated as the world’s largest democracy, stands out for its openness to diverse films that challenge the status quo. Indi­an censor boards and the govern­ment often grant permissions for the release of films that fearless­ly expose political and systemic is­sues. These films serve as mirrors of the nation’s realities, shedding light on citizens’ challenges and critiquing governance deficien­cies. A recent example is the Bol­lywood movie “Jawan,” which not only set box office records but also addressed critical societal issues such as farmer distress, burden­some loans, inadequate health­care, and the pivotal role of voting in a democracy.

Cinema’s potential to educate and mobilise the masses tran­scends literacy levels, making it a potent tool for civic engagement. India’s flourishing film industry il­lustrates the significant impact of movies on public discourse and the nation’s economy.

In stark contrast, Pakistan fac­es a more restrictive environment where access to information about citizens’ rights is often curtailed. A notable case is the film “Maalik” by Asher Azeem, produced in 2016. Despite receiving clearance from censor boards, the film was initial­ly banned by the government due to its portrayal of a corrupt former chief minister. Only after exten­sive editing was the movie granted a local release, with international distribution still elusive.

Pakistan’s approach to films that critique the political estab­lishment underscores a more pro­found issue: suppressing infor­mation about political realities hampers the essence of democra­cy. Pakistan can draw inspiration from India, where governance and institutional shortcomings are openly acknowledged and cri­tiqued, often leading to construc­tive change. Instead of resorting to censorship, Pakistan should adopt a more transparent approach that empowers citizens with informa­tion and demands accountability from institutions.

In conclusion, the differing ap­proaches to freedom of expression through cinema in India and Paki­stan emphasise the influential role of media in shaping the democrat­ic narrative. India’s readiness to em­brace criticism and self-reflection, as exemplified by films like “Jawan,” re­flects democratic values. Converse­ly, Pakistan’s inclination towards censorship hinders meaningful di­alogue and progress. Encourag­ing open discourse on governance and societal issues is imperative for both nations to strengthen their democratic foundations.

