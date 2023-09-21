Cinematic democracy

A meaningful comparison between India and Pakistan, two South Asian neighbours, highlights their divergent approaches to freedom of expression through various forms of media, including social media, dramas, and movies.
India, celebrated as the world’s largest democracy, stands out for its openness to diverse films that challenge the status quo. Indian censor boards and the government often grant permissions for the release of films that fearlessly expose political and systemic issues. These films serve as mirrors of the nation’s realities, shedding light on citizens’ challenges and critiquing governance deficiencies. A recent example is the Bollywood movie “Jawan,” which not only set box office records but also addressed critical societal issues such as farmer distress, burdensome loans, inadequate healthcare, and the pivotal role of voting in a democracy.
Cinema’s potential to educate and mobilise the masses transcends literacy levels, making it a potent tool for civic engagement. India’s flourishing film industry illustrates the significant impact of movies on public discourse and the nation’s economy.
In stark contrast, Pakistan faces a more restrictive environment where access to information about citizens’ rights is often curtailed. A notable case is the film “Maalik” by Asher Azeem, produced in 2016. Despite receiving clearance from censor boards, the film was initially banned by the government due to its portrayal of a corrupt former chief minister. Only after extensive editing was the movie granted a local release, with international distribution still elusive.
Pakistan’s approach to films that critique the political establishment underscores a more profound issue: suppressing information about political realities hampers the essence of democracy. Pakistan can draw inspiration from India, where governance and institutional shortcomings are openly acknowledged and critiqued, often leading to constructive change. Instead of resorting to censorship, Pakistan should adopt a more transparent approach that empowers citizens with information and demands accountability from institutions.
In conclusion, the differing approaches to freedom of expression through cinema in India and Pakistan emphasise the influential role of media in shaping the democratic narrative. India’s readiness to embrace criticism and self-reflection, as exemplified by films like “Jawan,” reflects democratic values. Conversely, Pakistan’s inclination towards censorship hinders meaningful dialogue and progress. Encouraging open discourse on governance and societal issues is imperative for both nations to strengthen their democratic foundations.
ALI GUL LEGHARI,
Johi.