CJP dismisses appeal of NADRA official accused of harassing woman through WhatsApp messages

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected an appeal seeking resto­ration of the services of a NADRA official involved in harassing a woman.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa dismissed the case after the appellant withdrew his case.

At the outset of hearing, the CJP remarked that no writ could be filed in the matter as the National Database Regulatory Au­thority (NADRA) had legal powers in that regard. The Lahore High Court (IHC) had already dismissed an identical appeal of the pe­titioner, he noted.

The defence lawyer ad­opted the stance that his client was terminated from his job on the basis of allegations only as there were no evidence against him. To a CJP’s query, the lawyer responded that the petitioner was accused of sending WhatsApp mes­sages to a woman custom­er but no screenshots of them were available.

The court observed that as per the inquiry report, the official had confessed about sending messages to the woman concerned.

The petitioner’s lawyer the prayed the court to al­low his client to withdraw his appeal. The court ac­cepted his request and dismissed the case. The services of the official was terminated by NADRA on charges of harassing a woman in Sialkot through sending messages on her WhatsApp.