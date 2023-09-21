Thursday, September 21, 2023
CJP Isa fines lawyer for wasting court’s time

12:34 PM | September 21, 2023
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday fined a lawyer for wasting the court’s time.

As per details, Chief Justice of Pakistan slapped a fine of Rs5,000 on a lawyer for wasting the Supreme Court’s time in a property case.

The top judge remarked the lawyer wasted SC’s time rather than focusing on the merit of the cases and tried to mislead the court.

“The court has lost trust in you,” CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa said to the lawyer and slapped a fine of Rs5,000.

Present receipt after submitting the fine amount in any of the charitable organisation, the top judge remarked.

Separately, in a meeting with bar councils, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Isa on Wednesday vowed to formulate a “comprehensive policy” on fixation of pending cases and the formation of benches.

The development was shared by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha while addressing a press conference after a meeting with CJP Isa Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

Court says Sharjeel Memon’s trial in NAB case will start from where it was suspended

The apex court judges had summoned representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to discuss issues related to formation of benches, pending cases, speedy administration of justice, and fixation and hearing of cases.

